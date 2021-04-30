Need To Know: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pegasystems

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the COO & CFO, Kenneth Stillwell, for US$461k worth of shares, at about US$118 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$127. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 31% of Kenneth Stillwell's stake.

In the last year Pegasystems insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PEGA Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Pegasystems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Pegasystems. In total, COO & CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold US$63k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Pegasystems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Pegasystems insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$5.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Pegasystems Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Pegasystems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Pegasystems is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

