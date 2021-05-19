Need To Know: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Hingham Institution for Savings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ronald Falcione, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$211 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$294. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Ronald Falcione's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.81k shares worth US$577k. But insiders sold 37.85k shares worth US$8.2m. In total, Hingham Institution for Savings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:HIFS Insider Trading Volume May 19th 2021

Insiders at Hingham Institution for Savings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Hingham Institution for Savings. In that time, insiders dumped US$1.1m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$33k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hingham Institution for Savings insiders own about US$114m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Hingham Institution for Savings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Hingham Institution for Savings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Hingham Institution for Savings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hingham Institution for Savings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

