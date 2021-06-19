Need To Know: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Herbalife Nutrition

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, John Tartol, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$48.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$50.79, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 15% of John Tartol's stake.

Herbalife Nutrition insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HLF Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

I will like Herbalife Nutrition better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Herbalife Nutrition Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Herbalife Nutrition. Specifically, Director John Tartol ditched US$258k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Herbalife Nutrition

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Herbalife Nutrition insiders own 4.1% of the company, currently worth about US$226m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herbalife Nutrition Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Herbalife Nutrition stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Herbalife Nutrition is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Herbalife Nutrition (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

Of course Herbalife Nutrition may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

