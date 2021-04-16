Need To Know: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Facebook

The Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$345k worth of shares at a price of US$271 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$308. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 2.7% of David Wehner's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Wehner.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FB Insider Trading Volume April 16th 2021

I will like Facebook better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Facebook Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Facebook shares. In total, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner sold US$345k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Facebook insiders own about US$135b worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Facebook Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Facebook stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Facebook makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Facebook. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Facebook you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



