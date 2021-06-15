Need To Know: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fabrinet

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Seamus Grady, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$71.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$94.56. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 23% of Seamus Grady's stake.

In the last year Fabrinet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FN Insider Trading Volume June 15th 2021

Does Fabrinet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fabrinet insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Fabrinet Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Fabrinet insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Fabrinet insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Fabrinet, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

