Need To Know: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Bulk Shipping

The CEO & Director Gary Vogel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$160k worth of shares at a price of US$18.76 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$47.13. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Gary Vogel purchased 21.29k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$17.61. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Bulk Shipping Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eagle Bulk Shipping shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Eagle Bulk Shipping and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

