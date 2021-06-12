Need To Know: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardiff Oncology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gary Pace for US$102k worth of shares, at about US$10.31 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.88 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Cardiff Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CRDF Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Cardiff Oncology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Cardiff Oncology insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$285k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Cardiff Oncology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Cardiff Oncology insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$5.1m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cardiff Oncology Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cardiff Oncology stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cardiff Oncology. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cardiff Oncology (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

