Need To Know: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Builders FirstSource

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Floyd Sherman, for US$987k worth of shares, at about US$17.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$48.67. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Floyd Sherman's holding.

Insiders in Builders FirstSource didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Builders FirstSource Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Builders FirstSource. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Builders FirstSource

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Builders FirstSource insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$132m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Builders FirstSource Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Builders FirstSource stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Builders FirstSource is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Builders FirstSource. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Builders FirstSource (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

