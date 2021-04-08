Need To Know: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director John Childs for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$61.87 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$71.35. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. John Childs was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

John Childs bought a total of 63.16k shares over the year at an average price of US$70.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BHVN Insider Trading Volume April 8th 2021

Does Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding insiders own about US$522m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding you should be aware of, and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.



