Need To Know: Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ashford

The President & COO Jeremy Welter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$290k worth of shares at a price of US$6.73 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.70), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jeremy Welter purchased 100.54k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$6.78. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AMEX:AINC Insider Trading Volume April 6th 2021

Ashford Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Ashford shares over the last three months. In that time, insiders dumped US$571k worth of shares. Meanwhile President & COO Jeremy Welter bought US$200k worth. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ashford insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ashford Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Ashford, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ashford.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

