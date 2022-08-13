Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. At US$3.63, shares are up 6.8% in the past 7 days. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Traeger's eight analysts is for revenues of US$646m in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 40% to US$1.34. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$802m and US$0.54 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:COOK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

The consensus price target fell 27% to US$4.63, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Traeger at US$8.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 28% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.6% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 1.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Traeger is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Traeger. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Traeger's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Traeger.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Traeger analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.