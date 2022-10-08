Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 5.6% to US$52.91 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 32 analysts covering Micron Technology, is for revenues of US$20b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 36% reduction in Micron Technology's sales over the past 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.09 per share in 2023. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.55 in 2023. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Micron Technology's outlook with these numbers, making a pretty serious reduction to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 6.8% to US$66.78, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Micron Technology's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Micron Technology analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Micron Technology's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 36% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Micron Technology is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Micron Technology to become unprofitable this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Micron Technology.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Micron Technology analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.