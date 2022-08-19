Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. At US$5.63, shares are up 7.4% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Melco Resorts & Entertainment from its 14 analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2022 which, if met, would be a reasonable 4.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.91 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.0b and US$1.64 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqGS:MLCO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

The consensus price target fell 9.4% to US$8.82, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Melco Resorts & Entertainment's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Melco Resorts & Entertainment analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.60. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Melco Resorts & Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 8.8% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 23% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. Although Melco Resorts & Entertainment's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Melco Resorts & Entertainment analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

