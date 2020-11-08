Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 13% to US$2.28 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After the downgrade, the five analysts covering MannKind are now predicting revenues of US$88m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 47% to US$0.11. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$102m and US$0.084 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGM:MNKD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$3.10, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on MannKind, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MannKind's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MannKind's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 40%, compared to a historical growth rate of 55% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while MannKind's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at MannKind. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on MannKind after the downgrade.

