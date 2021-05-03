Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Estimates

The analysts covering Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the twelve analysts covering Ford Motor, is for revenues of US$123b in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 4.3% reduction in Ford Motor's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 27% to US$0.73 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$144b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:F Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$13.54 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ford Motor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Ford Motor shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ford Motor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Ford Motor's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 5.7% to the end of 2021. This tops off a historical decline of 2.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 23% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Ford Motor is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Ford Motor.

