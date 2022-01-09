Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenues

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Velodyne Lidar will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, Velodyne Lidar's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$109m in 2022. This would be a major 75% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$95m in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Velodyne Lidar, given the nice increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:VLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$8.69, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Velodyne Lidar analyst has a price target of US$25.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Velodyne Lidar's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Velodyne Lidar's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 56% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 23% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.8% per year. Not only are Velodyne Lidar's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Velodyne Lidar next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Velodyne Lidar.

Unsatisfied? We have analyst estimates for Velodyne Lidar going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.