Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Celebrations may be in order for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Rigel Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$156m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 44% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 90% to US$0.018. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$135m and losses of US$0.15 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:RIGL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 7th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 44% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 42% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 18% annually. So although Rigel Pharmaceuticals is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Rigel Pharmaceuticals' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

