Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.1% over the past week, closing at US$17.06. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Organogenesis Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$397m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.035 per share this year. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$343m and losses of US$0.075 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade supposed to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Organogenesis Holdings 45% to US$21.00 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Organogenesis Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$21.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Organogenesis Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 18% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Organogenesis Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for Organogenesis Holdings to become profitable this year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Organogenesis Holdings.

