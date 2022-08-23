Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Celebrations may be in order for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 9.6% to US$31.37 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Northern Oil and Gas' six analysts is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a credible 3.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 70% to US$4.19. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.57 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates. NYSE:NOG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$44.91, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Northern Oil and Gas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$63.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Northern Oil and Gas' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 31% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 6.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Northern Oil and Gas is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Northern Oil and Gas could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 5 potential concerns with Northern Oil and Gas, including a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 4 other concerns we've identified .

You can also see our analysis of Northern Oil and Gas' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

