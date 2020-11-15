Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Revenues

Celebrations may be in order for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.4% over the past week, closing at US$2.91. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering MEI Pharma is for revenues of US$13m in 2021, implying a sizeable 59% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 2.8% to US$0.43 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10m and losses of US$0.47 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 59%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 48% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. It's pretty clear that MEI Pharma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting MEI Pharma is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at MEI Pharma.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential flag with MEI Pharma, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

