Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Revenues

Celebrations may be in order for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 7.1% to US$76.97 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following this upgrade, Marathon Petroleum's eleven analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$120b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 112% to US$4.73. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$108b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.37 in 2022. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a solid increase in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

NYSE:MPC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.3% to US$84.17 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Marathon Petroleum analyst has a price target of US$94.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$68.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.1% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Marathon Petroleum is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Marathon Petroleum.

