Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Revenues

Celebrations may be in order for Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Lucira Health will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Lucira Health's three analysts is for revenues of US$145m in 2022, which would reflect a major 351% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$107m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a sizeable gain to revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:LHDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Lucira Health's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 234% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 111% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Lucira Health to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Lucira Health next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Lucira Health.

Analysts are clearly in love with Lucira Health at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.