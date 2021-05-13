Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Shareholders in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Kulicke and Soffa Industries' five analysts is for revenues of US$1.4b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 46% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 86% to US$4.40. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.74 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:KLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$67.40, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Kulicke and Soffa Industries analyst has a price target of US$76.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$58.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kulicke and Soffa Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 113% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kulicke and Soffa Industries is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Kulicke and Soffa Industries could be a good candidate for more research.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.