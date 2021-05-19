Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Celebrations may be in order for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Healthpeak Properties are now predicting revenues of US$1.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$0.63 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.63 in 2021. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NYSE:PEAK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$34.31, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Healthpeak Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Healthpeak Properties is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.4% annually. Not only are Healthpeak Properties' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Healthpeak Properties could be a good candidate for more research.

