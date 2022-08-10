Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Revenues

Celebrations may be in order for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Gritstone bio will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Gritstone bio has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a whopping 37% to US$3.47 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Gritstone bio's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$19m in 2022. This would be a satisfactory 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.55. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$17m and US$1.59 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:GRTS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Gritstone bio's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 66% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Gritstone bio is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Gritstone bio is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Gritstone bio.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Gritstone bio, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.