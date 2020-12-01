Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Revenues

Celebrations may be in order for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Fulgent Genetics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Fulgent Genetics too, with the stock up 24% to US$45.85 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Fulgent Genetics' four analysts is for revenues of US$369m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 173% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$316m in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGM:FLGT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2020

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Fulgent Genetics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 173% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fulgent Genetics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Fulgent Genetics next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Fulgent Genetics.

Analysts are clearly in love with Fulgent Genetics at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other flags we've identified .

