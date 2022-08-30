Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Revenues

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 8.3% to US$4.82 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering FinVolution Group are now predicting revenues of CN¥11b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to decrease 7.8% to CN¥7.78 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥9.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥7.72 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share. NYSE:FINV Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of CN¥39.00, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to FinVolution Group's valuation in the near term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values FinVolution Group at CN¥6.40 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥5.19. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that FinVolution Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FinVolution Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FinVolution Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at FinVolution Group.

Analysts are definitely bullish on FinVolution Group, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

