Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Earthstone Energy has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 23% to US$8.92 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Earthstone Energy from its five analysts is for revenues of US$279m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 59% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.36 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$260m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Earthstone Energy's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$10.06, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Earthstone Energy at US$12.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Earthstone Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Earthstone Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 86% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Earthstone Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Earthstone Energy could be a good candidate for more research.

