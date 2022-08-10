Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Revenues

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Codiak BioSciences' three analysts is for revenues of US$27m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 22% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 138% to US$2.08 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$14m and US$2.27 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGM:CDAK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 39% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 108% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Codiak BioSciences is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Codiak BioSciences' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Codiak BioSciences.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 5 potential warning signs with Codiak BioSciences, including a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

