Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Celebrations may be in order for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the ten analysts covering Cirrus Logic are now predicting revenues of US$1.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 23% to US$3.31. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.17 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.1% to US$87.63 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cirrus Logic at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$70.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Cirrus Logic is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cirrus Logic's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Cirrus Logic's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 8.4%, well above its historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10.0% per year. So it looks like Cirrus Logic is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Cirrus Logic will grow in line with the overall market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Cirrus Logic.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Cirrus Logic analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

