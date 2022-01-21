Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Revenues

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that ChemoCentryx will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, ChemoCentryx's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$91m in 2022. This would be a huge 164% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.74. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$80m and US$1.89 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:CCXI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting ChemoCentryx's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 118% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ChemoCentryx is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around ChemoCentryx's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ChemoCentryx.

Better yet, ChemoCentryx is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

