Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 7.8% to US$4.31 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Charah Solutions' two analysts is for revenues of US$575m in 2021, which would reflect a major 148% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.43 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$427m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.27 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:CHRA Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Charah Solutions 12% to US$4.75 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Charah Solutions analyst has a price target of US$7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.50. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Charah Solutions' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Charah Solutions is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 148% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.9% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% per year. Not only are Charah Solutions' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Charah Solutions.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

