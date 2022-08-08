Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Celebrations may be in order for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.4% over the past week, closing at US$274. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Cavco Industries from its three analysts is for revenues of US$2.3b in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to reduce 3.1% to US$25.09 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$21.16 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CVCO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Cavco Industries 8.2% to US$367 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cavco Industries at US$385 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$335. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Cavco Industries is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Cavco Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cavco Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Cavco Industries.

