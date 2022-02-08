Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Shareholders in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 14% to US$6.54 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' four analysts is for revenues of US$193m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 45% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 59% to US$0.64. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$166m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.47 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.2% to US$10.60 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Catalyst Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 34% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 66% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals could be worth investigating further.

