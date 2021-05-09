Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 8.2% to US$91.32 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Bunge's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$51b in 2021. This would be a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 35% to US$9.90 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.23 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:BG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Bunge 11% to US$92.40 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Bunge analyst has a price target of US$104 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Bunge shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Bunge's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 17% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 2.9% annually. Not only are Bunge's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Bunge.

