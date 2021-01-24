Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Shareholders in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Bank of Commerce Holdings' two analysts is for revenues of US$67m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to grow 19% to US$1.00. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$58m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.79 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGM:BOCH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Bank of Commerce Holdings 9.8% to US$11.25 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bank of Commerce Holdings at US$10.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bank of Commerce Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bank of Commerce Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Bank of Commerce Holdings that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

