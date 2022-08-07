Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Revenues

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 17% to US$29.02 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for ATI from its six analysts is for revenues of US$3.7b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$3.3b of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around ATI, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NYSE:ATI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$33.75, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ATI at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that ATI's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 29% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 5.6% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to decline 0.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that ATI is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ATI.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential flags with ATI, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other flags we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

