Need Tax Help? 11 Questions You’re Too Stressed to Google

If you’ve been procrastinating on filing your taxes — and who hasn’t? — you may want to get moving. The deadline is Tuesday.

As of March 28, just 89.6 million of the 140 million expected individual income tax returns had been filed to the IRS. (Remember: These tax returns are for the 2024 year, even though we’re in the 2025 tax filing season.) That means it’s crunch time for a huge swath of Americans.

Don’t waste precious seconds searching the web for answers to your tax questions. We’ve rounded up some last-minute advice that’ll help expedite the process.

Here are 11 frequently asked tax questions and answers for the 2025 tax season.

When are taxes due?

For most Americans, the 2025 tax deadline is April 15. That means Tuesday is the day federal income tax returns are due to the IRS. It’s also the state tax deadline in the majority of the the 41 states that collect income taxes.

That said, the IRS has pushed back the due date in a handful of places due to natural disasters. For example, residents of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have until May 1 to file, as well as folks in parts of Alaska, New Mexico, Tennessee and Virginia. Taxpayers in Los Angeles County in California have until Oct. 15. People in all of Kentucky and parts of West Virginia have until Nov. 3.

These extensions are automatic and offered based on a taxpayer’s address of record, so if you’re eligible you shouldn’t have to do anything to take advantage.

When is the last day to file taxes in 2025?

Unless you’re covered by an extension or IRS disaster relief, the last day to file taxes is Tuesday. To be considered “on time,” you must electronically file by 11:59 p.m. Or, if you’re snail-mailing your tax paperwork, the envelope must be postmarked by April 15.

Are taxes affected by DOGE?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have targeted what they see as wasteful spending by the IRS. Estimates of IRS staff reductions range from 18,200 to 50,000, which experts predict will lead to slashed revenue numbers, reduced compliance efforts and setbacks in the agency’s ongoing modernization efforts. It may also spell the end of Direct File.

Is it better to get your taxes done or do them yourself?

It’s a personal choice. If your tax situation is relatively simple, it may be quicker to DIY your 2024 return. If your finances are complex, you may be able to save yourself time and headaches by hiring a pro to prepare your return for you. Using a tax preparer can also help you optimize deductions and potentially save on your taxes.

Whichever route you choose, there are ways to accomplish it for free. Millions of folks qualify to file their taxes at no charge through programs like Direct File and IRS Free File. If you prefer to get your taxes done for you, you may qualify for IRS initiatives like Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), both of which are free.

Why do I owe taxes this year?

If you’re used to receiving a tax refund but this year owe the IRS, it’s likely due to a lifestyle change. Did you get married? Did your dependent turn 18? Did your income change significantly?

You may want to take Tax Day as an opportunity to adjust your withholding. You can do this by filling out a new Form W-4 and giving it to your employer, though it will affect only your future taxes — not the ones you owe for 2024.

If you’d like to reduce your taxable income for 2024, consider contributing to a traditional individual retirement account, or IRA, before Tuesday. The most you can put into an IRA is $7,000 ($8,000 if you’re 50 or older); the deductions vary based on your filing status, income and whether you’re covered by a workplace retirement plan.

How can I do my taxes for free?

There are several ways. One method is IRS Direct File, a relatively new program in which Americans in 25 states can file their federal taxes for free directly with the government. Check here to see whether you qualify.

If not, you may be able to file your taxes for free through IRS Free File, a public-private partnership the government has with online tax prep services. Eligibility for IRS Free File depends on income: Taxpayers who earned an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less in 2024 make the cut. (Americans over that limit can opt for Fillable Forms, which requires a bit more tax know-how but is still free.)

Many tax preparers — like TurboTax, H&R Block, Cash App Taxes and FreeTaxUSA — offer their own free filing options, as well.

How long does it take to get a tax refund?

If the IRS owes you a tax refund, you can generally expect to get it within 21 calendar days of submitting your return. The fastest way to get your tax refund is to file electronically and choose direct deposit as the delivery method for your money.

Where’s my tax refund?

You can track your tax refund using the IRS Where’s My Refund? tool. Navigate to this webpage and click the “Check Your Refund” button. Follow the instructions, typing in your Social Security number, tax filing status and refund amount, to get its status.

If you think your tax refund is taking too long, it may be held up over certain credits, inaccuracies on your return or bank processing times. Keep an eye on your mailbox; the IRS will reach out to you via mail about tax return corrections.

Remember: The IRS will never text or email you. (It rarely even calls people.) If you get a text message purporting to be from the IRS about your refund, it’s a scam.

How do I file for a tax extension?

If you need more time to file your taxes, you can request an extension from the IRS. It’s important to note that this will give you an extra six months to get your paperwork together — it does not give you more time to pay anything you owe.

You can use IRS Free File to get an extension regardless of your income. Alternatively, you can make a payment and tick the box that indicates you’re paying as part of filing for an extension. Finally, you can file Form 4868 via mail, online or tax preparer.

How do I talk to someone at the IRS?

Lately, the IRS has spent a lot of time, effort and — controversially — money updating its website, so head there as a first stop. Its Interactive Tax Assistant is a search tool that can provide answers to questions about filing requirements, tax forms, retirement distributions, gambling winnings, inheritances, tips, deductions, tax credits and more.

Need more help? Individuals can call 800-829-1040 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time to speak to an IRS representative, although wait times may be long, depending on volume.

What happens if you don’t file taxes?

The answer here hinges largely upon whether you owe the IRS. If you owe taxes and you don’t file by the due date, the IRS will charge you penalties and interest. The agency also might file a substitute return for you — and it may not give you all those credits and deductions you’d otherwise claim.

If you’re not on the hook for a tax bill, the IRS likely won’t hit you with penalties. But you can’t get a tax refund if you don’t file. And after three years, those tax refunds disappear, so you’re missing out if you never claim the cash.

In general, it’s recommended that everyone who is required to file — aka most single people under 65 with gross incomes of at least $14,600 — submit a tax return in order to get their income information on file with the federal government. This can be important for benefits like stimulus checks, college financial aid and Social Security.

More from Money:

Tax Changes 2025: What’s New With Taxes and the IRS This Year?

Millions More People Can Now File Taxes Directly to the IRS — for Free. Here’s How

Congress Is Gearing Up for a Fight Over Trump’s Tax Cuts

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.