Need Some Holiday Cash? These Companies Have Great Seasonal Jobs

The holidays may be a fun, festive time of the year, but they can also be alarmingly expensive. Between gifts, decorations, parties, and travel, it's easy to go overboard on spending during the holidays and wind up with a pile of credit card debt.

If you'd rather avoid racking up debt and give yourself more spending flexibility this holiday season, then it could pay to pick up a side gig on top of your main job. Or, if you're a student, you may want to take a seasonal job to put some money into your bank account.

A lot of businesses need more help during the holidays, and many well-known companies are looking to hire this year. Here are some opportunities that may be worth pursuing.

Amazon

In mid-October, Amazon announced that it's looking to hire 150,000 workers for the 2021 holiday season. In an effort to attract talent, Amazon is offering an average starting wage of $18 an hour, which is more than double the national minimum wage. Furthermore, in many locations, wages can be $3 higher per hour depending on the shifts worked.

Target

Target expects a huge surge of shoppers this holiday season and is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers. The big-box giant is also offering bonus pay to the tune of $2 an hour for workers who take shifts during peak times -- namely, weekends starting Nov. 20 though Dec. 26. That's on top of its $15 minimum wage.

Walmart

Just as Target may be gearing up for more shoppers in its stores, Walmart is also looking to bring a host of seasonal workers on board to help meet consumer demand. In fact, it expects to hire 150,000 new workers, many of whom will be able to transition to permanent, full-time work.

Macy's

Department stores tend to see more foot traffic during the holidays, and Macy's is no exception. The department store chain is looking to add about 48,000 seasonal jobs this year. Macy's is so eager to hire that the retailer is taking walk-in job applicants who will often hear back the same day they apply.

Kohl's

Kohl's needs more hands on deck to handle the holiday shopping boom. Like Macy's, applicants can receive a job offer the same day they come in to interview. Best of all, some Kohl's workers may be eligible for a $100 to $400 bonus for working through the holidays.

Michaels

Many people have discovered their inner crafter during the pandemic, and so Michaels wants to ramp up seasonal hiring to make sure it has enough workers to help customers during the holidays. The retailer says it's offering a competitive wage for seasonal workers, and also a 30% discount at its stores.

These are just some examples of the companies that are hiring for seasonal work. It pays to do some searching and see what opportunities are available in your neck of the woods. Having extra money is a good thing at any time, but it can be especially useful once the holidays are upon us.

