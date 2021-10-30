Need Money to Get Through the Holidays? Here Are 16 Companies Looking for Seasonal Help

Image source: Getty Images

With the holiday season upon us, employers are scrambling to find seasonal workers to bolster their numbers. If a recent study by Adobe is any indication, employers have good reason to increase their workforces. By combining the results of more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and a survey of more than 1,000 consumers, Adobe predicts holiday retail shopping will grow by 10% in 2021. This, after holiday sales soared by 33% last year.

According to FlexJobs, these 16 companies are going all out to find employees. While many of these jobs are strictly seasonal, others look as though they have the potential to be permanent.

Based on jobs each business has posted through FlexJobs in the past, companies offer a variety of positions, some of which you may find surprising. For example, don’t assume that a tax preparation company is looking only for tax preparers. It may also need to fill customer service, administrative, legal, fraud, web design, writing, and editing positions.

The majority of these roles are 100% remote, meaning you can carry out your duties from home, a local coffee shop, on an island (provided there’s internet service), or anywhere that strikes your fancy. A few -- like chocolatiers -- are required to work on the premises. In any case, the right job could represent money in your bank account this holiday season and a chance to meet some interesting people.

Here, we’ll offer a brief overview of what each company does and give you an idea of the types of positions they have sought to fill in the past.

1. 1-800Accountant

As the name implies, 1-800Accountant provides virtual accounting services. It also offers consulting and tax preparation to small businesses, and it helps self-employed and independent contractors. 1-800Accountant has previously filled remote positions like administrative support, bookkeeper, client support specialist, and paid search manager.

2. Amazon

As the largest online retailer in the world, Amazon already employs more than 1 million people. Still, it's hoping to add to the roster for the holiday season. Historically, Amazon has hired remote positions like social media program manager, fashion specialist, machine learning developer, and risk operations specialist.

3. CSI Companies

CSI provides staffing services for the healthcare, financial, and technology industries. The company has used FlexJobs in the past to help fill positions like retirement services representative, instructional design consultant, and executive sourcer.

4. Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. -- owner of the familiar Gap stores plus Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix -- has hired 100% remote positions such as asset protection manager, customer relations representative, labor strategy director, and chat specialist in the past.

5. Godiva

Godiva, known for its handcrafted chocolates, is also looking to add people to the holiday payroll. While most of Godiva's past listings through FlexJobs have been flexible, seasonal, or part-time, it has also hired 100% remote customer service representatives.

6. Harte Hanks

The full-service, global marketing firm Harte Hanks helps businesses with services like print and digital design, web development, direct mail, and logistics. The kinds of remote jobs Harte Hanks has filled in the past include marketing automation specialist, teleservices representative, copywriter, and proofreader.

7. H&R Block

H&R Block is a global provider of consumer tax services, one of the most popular in the U.S. In addition to tax preparers, H&R Block has previously hired remote software engineers, web analysts, and customer support specialists.

8. Kelly

Kelly works to match workers with top businesses in a wide range of industries. The company's primary aim is to help other companies fill remote positions, including data entry, customer care representatives, call center benefits associates, and full stack Java developers.

9. Major League Baseball (MLB)

MLB is the official regulatory board of professional baseball. Wonder about the types of jobs MLB typically fills? It has worked in the past to find security engineers, digital producers, club services coordinators, and web application penetration testers.

10. Nordstrom

Nordstrom stores are located in 40 U.S. states and Canada, with 340 brick-and-mortar stores. Here's a sample of the types of 100% remote jobs Nordstrom has advertised for in the past: financial services specialists, customer care specialists, and digital stylists.

11. Orkin Pest Control

Using the latest technology in pest control, Orkin Pest Control provides treatment for residential and commercial establishments. You don't even need to spray for bugs to snag a job with Orkin. In the past, it has hired remote customer care agents, sales supervisors, and inbound sales representatives.

12. Sundance Institute

In addition to its annual Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Institute promotes independent American films and offers labs, grants, and mentorships to artists. Past remote positions have included festival editor, equity and inclusion coordinator, assistant publicist, and web designer.

13. Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. produces crystal, jewelry, and more. In the past, Tiffany & Co. has recruited remote seasonal sales and service representatives, online sales professionals, and credit professionals.

14. Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods lives up to its name by selling unique, independently designed and created products. Plus, it sells its wares in environmentally friendly packaging. Uncommon Goods has a history of hiring remote customer service staff.

15. Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, owner of Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation, is also looking for employees. In the past, Williams-Sonoma has hired customer service representatives to work remotely.

16. Wine.com

Wine.com sells wines from around the world, along with gifts and glassware. Among the remote jobs Wine.com has filled in the past are customer service representatives and wine recommendations specialists.

Important note: While FlexJobs is not free, it does offer a free trial. This free trial entitles you to search the nearly 29,000 curated jobs on the site, get to know more about its services, and apply for four positions. Beyond that, the membership costs range from $6.95 for one week to $49.95 for one year. The company regularly runs special promotions to bring the price down. For example, it's currently offering 50% off with the code FALL50.

Whether you're hoping to land a job that will help cover the costs of the holidays or to pad your savings account, -- or you're looking for a new job that will last you for years -- there are plenty of opportunities out there, waiting for someone just like you.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Dana George owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

