Need Help With Your Finances? You Can Call 211 for Free

If you are in desperate need of financial help, who are you going to call? No, you’re not in an emergency or physical peril, so 911 isn’t the answer. Rather, you are in need of some money guidance and want to talk to someone about how to get back on track.

That’s when you’d hit three numbers on your keypad: 211. You might be in the same boat as many Americans — drowning in bills, swallowed up by credit card debt — yet unaware that there is a support line to aid in getting you out of a financial quagmire.

GOBankingRates is here to break down everything 211 does and doesn’t do in case you are thinking about calling to get help with your money and your life.

The 411 on 211

When you get in contact with 211, you are actually reaching out to a system of agencies with one collective goal of their network: connecting people with helpful resources and financial assistance options. Their network providers refer or directly link callers with agencies in their area who can offer guidance and support.

How Does 211 Help?

211 is provided to the American public in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, free of charge. They can help callers with a variety of issues, including:

Paying bills, including utilities, rent and mortgages

Medicare or Medicaid applications

Obtaining health insurance or medical care

Purchasing of food and prescription drugs

Travel expenses, such as gas costs or public transportation tickets, to jobs

Covering burial or cremation expenses

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) applications

211 can also connect you with nonprofit debt counselors to aid in sorting out credit card, loan or mortgage payment issues. These counselors help map out your finances, from budgeting to spending, and outstanding debts. From there, you work together to figure out a manageable game plan for paying off debt, cutting expenses and staying on budget.

How Does 211 Work?

The FCC says that calls from 211 “…are routed by the local telephone company to a local or regional calling center.” From there, “211 center’s referral specialists receive requests from callers, access databases of resources available from private and public health and human service agencies, match the callers’ needs to available resources, and link or refer them directly to an agency or organization that can help.”

211 is designed to be available for almost anyone, but in particular for seniors, those who are differently abled, people new to their area, or anyone who might be experiencing a personal crisis.

Not sure what you need? Check out 211info, where you can search the directory of services provided where you live or reside. Language interpreters are available for callers who cannot speak English or have limited reading skills.

What Can’t 211 Provide?

211 is free across the U.S. but coverage varies state by state and might not be available in your area. Interpreters are not trained in every language, nor are they available in every part of the country.

Since there is a limited number of staff and resources, 211 call centers can only handle so much traffic at once. Wait times can be long during high call volumes and emergencies, leading callers to either be on the line for long stretches or having to call back later.

Programs and resources provided come with limitations based on where you live, if you are eligible to participate, and extenuating circumstances related to what is offered in your city or state.

Confidentiality is not guaranteed for all callers. 211 might be obligated by law to report information to numerous agencies and can do so without needing consent from you. The network is also required to report callers who are endangering themselves or others to the authorities.

Is 211 Right for You?

Call 211 if you are experiencing financial hardship and need some direction on how to climb out of a money hole. Know that 211 can offer direction and support where you live, as well as counseling in regards to your finances. Just keep in mind that availability of services and programs depends on where you live, as well as eligibility.

