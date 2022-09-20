Need for Berlin's backing of Uniper is becoming clear - sources

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - It's becoming increasingly clear to the German government that the unstable situation of Germany's biggest gas importers calls for the state's power, guarantees and financial backing, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, after reports saying Berlin is close to agreeing a takeover of Uniper.

The sources said the government's gas levy on consumers must address whether Uniper's current situation could be solved by state funding, as news about the government taking a majority stake raised questions about the need for a levy.

