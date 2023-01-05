Need a New Battery for Your iPhone? Prepare to Pay More

If you own an iPhone, you probably want it to last as long as possible, since iPhones aren't exactly cheap. But what if your battery can't seem to hold a charge?

The battery in a phone is often the first thing to go. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to replace your phone and rack up a massive credit card bill in the process. Often, you can simply purchase a new battery and continue to get good use out of your phone. But soon, you might spend more for a replacement battery, and that's something to be mindful of if money has gotten tight.

Batteries are getting more expensive

Many consumers have spent the past year paying extra for everything from groceries to utility bills to apparel. We can thank rampant inflation for that. So it's not so shocking to learn that the cost of a new iPhone battery is going up.

Beginning March 1, battery replacements for iPhone X through iPhone 13 models will cost $89. That's a $20 increase from the current price. Meanwhile, replacement batteries for older models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 will rise from $49 to $69.

And it's not just iPhone batteries that are getting more expensive. If you need a new iPad battery, you can expect to spend $20 more there, too. And if you need a new battery for a MacBook Air, you'll spend $30 more.

Apple lowered the price of iPhone replacement batteries back in 2018 after research revealed that the company intentionally slowed down the performance of older phones to prevent sudden battery shutdowns. But like other retailers, Apple is feeling the crunch of inflation. So now, it's passing that cost onto consumers by raising the cost of replacement batteries.

How to make your iPhone battery last longer

Phone batteries aren't designed to last forever. But there are a few things you can do to get more life out of yours.

For one thing, don't overcharge your battery. You don't have to start your day with your cell battery at 100%. Stop charging when your phone gets to 80%, and allow your phone's battery to run down toward the 0% mark.

Also, while today's super-fast chargers may be convenient, they can strain your battery and shorten its lifespan. So you may want to stick to a standard charger that charges your battery more slowly.

Do you need a new iPhone battery?

In some cases, it may be obvious that you need a replacement battery for your iPhone -- such as if your device can't hold a charge, or if your battery goes from 100% to 0% within an hour of turning your phone on. Otherwise, you can go into your phone's settings and check out the "Battery" section.

In there, you'll see an option called "Battery Health and Charging." You'll be able to see what your battery's maximum capacity is. If it's a lower number, it may be time for a new one.

But if you see that your battery's maximum capacity is 90%, well, that's pretty darn good. And so you may not need a replacement battery right away. And seeing as how a new battery might cost you more beginning in March, it's something you probably don't want to spend money on prematurely.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.