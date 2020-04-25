Need a Job ASAP? 10 Things to Do Right Now

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.

Time is of the essence here, so we won't waste it. The bottom line is, lots of people are out of work right now, but few can afford to be. Here are ways you can get back on the job ASAP.

1. Check our list of companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

Despite the economic effects of the coronavirus, there are companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic. On this list you'll find companies looking for both full- and part-time, remote, and on-site workers.

2. Post it on social media

Networking just can't be what it used to be right now, so you need to think creatively about getting the word out. Post on social media that you're looking for work. Link to your online portfolio, mention your previous experience, and talk about the kind of work you're looking for. You never know who might be able to help you out.

3. Update your LinkedIn summary

Update your LinkedIn profile to reflect the fact that you're job searching. This will make it easier for recruiters and hiring managers to find you.

4. Think creatively

When the job market is flooded with supply and not so much demand, you may have to think outside the box when looking for a job. This might mean a career change, finding creative ways to market your soft skills, or taking a temporary position until opportunities in your normal field open up again.

5. Get matched to a job

InHerSight can match you to a company that's looking for someone like you in your area, and we can help you find companies that are hiring for remote workers, too.

6. Download the InHerSight app

Get daily job alerts, interview and job search tips, and career inspiration. Plus, connect with the InHerSight community to get tips and advice from other working women.

7. Pick up a side gig

If you need to make some cash, try a side gig. Not all of them require human contact. Sites like Fiverr and Upwork can help you find one-off gigs in anything from web development to writing to customer service to accounting, translation, and data entry.

8. Follow up

Always follow up. Always. After you send in the application, after the phone interview, after the in-person interview (or Skype interview).

Here's how:

9. Ask for a referral

If you have a contact at a company that's hiring, ask if that person is willing to give you a referral. When your application is ready, reach out and ask if they'd be willing to put in a good word for you. A simple email will suffice.

10. Reach out to a company directly

If there's a company you know you'd like to work for, but they don't have any open jobs, you can write a letter of interest. This is essentially a letter introducing yourself to the employer and inquiring about a job. Never written one? No worries.

