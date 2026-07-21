NEE vs. CEG: Which Energy Stock Offers Stronger Growth Prospects?

The Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry offers a compelling opportunity for stable, long-term income, supported by its regulated business model. Utilities can recover approved costs and earn regulated returns, which helps limit earnings volatility. Resilient electricity demand across economic cycles, combined with generally attractive dividend yields, makes the sector a dependable defensive choice for income-focused investors. Moreover, the capital-intensive nature of utility operations makes lower interest rates particularly beneficial, as reduced borrowing costs can support long-term infrastructure investments and ease financing pressures.



NextEra Energy NEE and Constellation Energy CEG are two of the major U.S. energy companies operating in power generation. The energy space is going through a transitional phase, with emphasis on producing clean energy and reducing emissions from the electricity generation process.



NextEra Energy is a leading U.S. utility with a strong position in renewable energy and long-term growth. The company continues to invest significantly in wind, solar, battery storage and grid modernization, reinforcing its role in the clean energy transition. Through its two primary businesses, Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, NEE operates one of the largest wind and solar portfolios globally. Supported by solid financial performance, innovation and a diversified energy platform, the company offers investors a combination of stability and long-term growth potential as the shift toward cleaner energy gains momentum.



Constellation Energy also presents an attractive investment case, backed by its position as one of the largest producers of carbon-free nuclear energy in the United States. Its fleet of reliable, high-capacity nuclear plants provides steady baseload power, reducing exposure to commodity price volatility and supporting more predictable cash flows. As electricity demand rises from data centers, artificial intelligence and industrial electrification, Constellation Energy is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for reliable, around-the-clock zero-emission power. Ongoing investments and supportive energy policies could further enhance its long-term growth prospects.



With demand for clean and reliable electricity accelerating, a closer examination of the fundamentals, growth drivers and investment outlook of both companies can help determine which stock offers the more compelling opportunity for investors.

NEE and CEG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has increased year-over-year by 8.09% and 8.7%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 9.12%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Energy’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has increased year-over-year by 25.03% and 16.02%, respectively. Long-term earnings growth per share is pegged at 21.74%.



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NEE & CEG’s Dividend Yield

Companies involved in electricity generation are heavily regulated, which provides a clear picture of their forward earnings. Stable earnings allow management to approve the distribution of dividends and increase shareholders’ value.



Currently, the dividend yield for NextEra Energy is 2.81% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.33%, and the same for Constellation Energy is 0.68%.

NEE & CEG’s Long-Term Strategic Investment Plans

Capital expenditure plays a vital role in the energy sector by supporting infrastructure expansion, enhancing system reliability and enabling sustainable long-term growth. Utilities need to make ongoing investments in power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to address rising electricity demand, integrate renewable energy and meet evolving regulatory requirements.



NextEra Energy plans to invest more than $94.1 billion through 2030 to strengthen its operations further. Constellation Energy expects to invest nearly $5.7 billion and $4.7 billion for 2026 and 2027, respectively, including nuclear fuel purchases to build inventory and growth investments for uprates, renewals and plant upgrades.

Valuation

NextEra Energy currently appears to be trading at a premium compared with Constellation Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



NEE is currently trading at 20.92X, while CEG is trading at 19.84X.



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Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin measures how efficiently a company converts revenues into profit after all expenses, offering insight into its overall profitability and financial health.



NextEra Energy's net margin is 28.42X compared with Constellation Energy’s 10.86X.



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Volatility of the Stock

Beta measures a stock’s volatility relative to the broader market and indicates its level of market-related risk. Generally, a higher beta signals greater volatility and risk. A beta above 1 means the stock tends to experience greater price volatility than the broader market, with larger swings in both directions.



NextEra Energy’s beta is currently pegged at 0.67 and Constellation Energy’s beta is 1.11. CEG tends to be more volatile due to its greater exposure to merchant power markets.

Price Performance

Over the last year, NextEra Energy’s shares have gained 15.5% against Constellation Energy’s decline of 20.3%.

Price Performance (One year)



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Wrapping Up

Constellation Energy and NextEra Energy generate significant amounts of clean energy, helping meet the electricity needs of millions of customers across their U.S. service territories.



Based on the above discussion, NextEra Energy currently has a marginal edge over Constellation Energy. NEE’s stronger dividend yield, elaborate capital investment, better price performance, healthier net margin and lower beta make it attractive compared with CEG.



Considering the aforementioned factors, NextEra Energy is currently our choice with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.