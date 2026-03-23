NEE vs. AEP: Which Power Utility Offers Stronger Investment Potential?

The Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry offers a strong case for stable, long-term income thanks to its regulated framework. This setup enables companies to recover costs while generating consistent returns, helping to minimize earnings volatility. With steady electricity demand across economic cycles and generally appealing dividend yields, utilities are a dependable, defensive choice for income-focused investors. Additionally, given the industry’s capital-intensive operations, lower interest rates are particularly advantageous, reducing financing costs for long-term infrastructure projects.



The U.S. electric utilities sector is evolving beyond its traditional role as a reliable income source, driven by the rapid transition to clean energy. Major investments in grid upgrades, renewable energy integration and electrification, supported by federal incentives and climate-focused policies, are reshaping the industry’s landscape. Amid such a backdrop, let us focus on NextEra Energy NEE and American Electric Power AEP, which are leading U.S. electric utilities with major investments in renewable generation, grid modernization and stable dividend income, making them directly comparable for investors seeking steady returns and clean energy growth exposure.



NextEra Energy stands out for its focus on renewable energy and sustainable growth. Through investments in wind, solar, battery storage and grid modernization, it leads the clean energy transition. As the parent of Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, NEE manages one of the world’s largest wind and solar portfolios. Strong financials and a track record of innovation make it a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and long-term growth in the green energy space.



American Electric Power combines strong regulated operations with a strategic focus on the clean energy transition. Significant investments in renewable and nuclear generation, grid modernization and transmission upgrades support sustainable long-term growth. With steady cash flows, reliable dividends and favorable regulatory backing, AEP is well-positioned to benefit from rising power demand and decarbonization efforts, reinforcing its role as a stable, income-focused utility.



NextEra Energy and American Electric Power rank among the leading utilities. Examining their fundamentals side by side can reveal which stock presents the more attractive investment opportunity.

NEE & AEP’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has increased year over year by 7.82% and 9.08%, respectively.



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The same for American Electric Power’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has increased year over year by 6.03% and 7.82%, respectively.





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Debt to Capital

The Zacks Utilities sector is a capital-intensive one and huge investments are required at regular intervals to upgrade, maintain and expand operations. The usage of new evolving technology also requires investments. So, the utilities borrow from the market and add it to their internal cash generation to fund the long-term investments. The current interest rate in the range of 3.5-3.75%, down from historic highs, is going to be beneficial for the capital-intensive utilities.



NextEra Energy’s debt-to-capital currently stands at 58.99% compared with American Electric Power’s 60.25%. Both companies are using debt to fund their business. Both NEE and AEP’s debt levels are marginally lower than the industry’s 61.05%.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an important measure of financial performance that indicates how efficiently a company converts shareholder equity into profits. It highlights management’s effectiveness in utilizing invested capital to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.



NextEra Energy’s current ROE is 12.18% compared with AEP’s 10.46%. NEE also outperformed the industry’s ROE of 10.9%.



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Valuation

NextEra Energy currently appears to trade at a premium compared with American Electric Power on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



NEE and AEP are currently trading at 21.92X and 19.51X, respectively, compared with the industry’s 15.87X.



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NEE & AEP’s Dividend Yield

Dividends are regular payments made by a company to its shareholders and represent a direct way for investors to earn a return on their investment. They are an important indicator of a company’s financial health and stability, often signaling strong cash flow and consistent earnings. Utilities are known for regular dividend payments to their shareholders.



Currently, the dividend yield for NextEra Energy is 2.79%, while that for American Electric Power’s is 3.02%. The dividend yields of both companies are higher than the S&P 500’s yield of 1.48%.

Capital Expenditure Plans

Capital expenditure is critical in the sector, as it drives infrastructure development, system reliability and long-term growth. Utilities must consistently invest in power generation, transmission and distribution networks to meet rising demand, integrate renewable energy sources and comply with evolving regulatory standards.



NextEra Energy plans to invest nearly $94.2 billion in the 2025-2030 period to strengthen its infrastructure and add more clean electricity generation assets. American Electric Power plans to invest $72 billion in the 2026-2030 period to strengthen its electric transmission, distribution and generation infrastructure.

Price Performance

NextEra Energy has gained 23.7% in the past six months compared with American Electric Power’s rally of 16.2% in the same time period.



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Summing Up

NextEra Energy and American Electric Power are investing heavily in their infrastructure to serve millions of customers across the United States.



NEE’s stronger earnings estimate revisions, higher return on equity and broader capital expenditure plans make it a more attractive choice in the utility sector.



Based on the above discussion, NextEra Energy currently has an edge over American Electric Power, though both presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.