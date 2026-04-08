NEE Stock Surpasses Industry in 6 Months: What's Next for Investors?

Shares of NextEra Energy NEE have gained 46.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 37.2%. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Utilities sector’s return of 33.5% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return of 36% in the same time frame.



The rising share price of NextEra Energy reflects the strong operational performance and growing customer base, both of which continue to support increasing demand for its services. At the same time, easing interest rates are likely to reduce financing costs, further improving the outlook for this capital-intensive utility.

Price Performance (Six months)



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Another company, Duke Energy Corporation DUK, has a strong capacity to generate clean electricity. The company currently expects to spend nearly $103 billion during the 2026-2030 period and will benefit from the declining interest rates. In the past six months, shares of Duke Energy have gained 13.7%.



Should you consider adding NEE to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add NEE stock to their portfolio.

Key Drivers Behind NextEra Energy’s Steady Stock Performance

The strengthening Florida economy is enhancing growth prospects for NextEra Energy by creating new demand opportunities. The company is well-positioned to meet rising clean energy demand through investments in infrastructure upgrades and expansion. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light Company (“FLP”), offers residential rates well below the national average, giving it a strong competitive advantage in attracting new customers.



NextEra Energy continues to invest heavily to strengthen and expand its operations. The company plans to invest nearly $94.2 billion between 2025 and 2030 to support growth and infrastructure development. Of this, around $58.63 billion will be directed toward FPL for new generation capacity, transmission and distribution additions and system upgrades, while approximately $35.56 billion will be allocated to NextEra Energy Resources to further expand its operations.



NEE’s subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, continues to make long-term investments in clean energy assets. The company expects to add 76.5-107.6 gigawatts (“GW”) of new renewable capacity to its portfolio between 2026 and 2032. Its renewable energy backlog currently exceeds 29.8 GW.



NextEra Energy boasts one of the lowest cost structures in the utility sector, driven by operational efficiency, scale advantages in renewable energy and strategically positioned projects. These strengths help sustain strong profit margins and offer a significant competitive edge.



About 89% of NextEra Energy’s customers are residential, with commercial and industrial users comprising the rest. The company’s large scale, advanced technology and operational efficiency drive consistent above-average returns, while a broad footprint and expanding renewable portfolio enhance its competitive advantage.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.82% and 8.98%, respectively.



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The same for DUK’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 6.34% and 6.46%, respectively.

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.18%, up from the industry average of 10.82%.



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Another utility, The Southern Company’s SO trailing 12-month ROE is 12.52%, which is better than its industry level. At the end of 2025, Southern Company had a capacity of 12,648 megawatts across gas, solar, wind and storage assets. Southern Company aims to invest $81 billion in five years to further strengthen its operations.

NextEra Energy’s Capital Return Program

NextEra Energy’s current buyback authorization will enable it to buy back 180 million shares over an unspecified period.



The company expects to increase the dividend rate by nearly 10% annually through at least 2026 and grow 6% per year from year-end 2026 through 2028, subject to the approval of its board of directors. NextEra Energy’s current quarterly dividend rate is 62.32 cents per share. The dividend yield of 2.69% is better than the S&P 500 composite’s yield of 1.47%.



Southern Company also has a strong dividend payment history. The company has paid equal or higher dividends for 78 consecutive years and increased dividends for 24 straight years. The current annual dividend rate is $2.96 per share and the dividend yield is 3.1%.

NextEra Energy’s Shares Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. NextEra Energy is currently trading at 22.86X compared with the industry average of 16.96X.



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NextEra Energy’s Debt to Capital

Utility operations are capital-intensive and companies in this sector often need to borrow to fund long-term projects when internal resources are insufficient. NextEra Energy is also borrowing funds to meet its capital requirements.



NEE’s current debt to capital is 58.99% compared with its industry average of 61.04%. It shows the company is utilizing lower debts than peers to run its operations.



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Rounding Up

NextEra Energy continues to deliver steady performance, driven by increasing demand for clean energy across its service areas. The company is expanding its renewable energy portfolio to meet this demand, while Florida’s robust economic growth provides further opportunities for growth.



Rising earnings estimates, stable dividend, lower debt usage and a solid return on equity make a strong case for holding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in your portfolio.



Yet, since NEE is currently trading at a premium, it may be prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point before adding to positions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.