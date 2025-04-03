$NEE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $353,667,339 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NEE:
$NEE Insider Trading Activity
$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808
- JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258
$NEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,192 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,440,014 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,374,603
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 6,189,259 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,707,977
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,865,464 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $420,495,114
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,447,115 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,503,674
- FMR LLC removed 4,549,986 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,188,496
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,345,741 shares (+246.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,546,172
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,013,153 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,702,938
$NEE Government Contracts
We have seen $32,943,278 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRICITY SUPPLY & ANCILLARY SERVICES FOR JSC (JSC, EF, SCTF): $7,980,066
- FY25 - RETAIL ELECTRIC CONTRACT (1 OCT 2024 - 30 SEP 2025) - GEXA ENERGY, LP: $6,615,000
- PROVIDE ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR E CABELL FOB-PO-CTHSE, 1100 COMMERCE ST, DALLAS, TX0284DA: $3,140,332
- CY 2025 ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICES FOR GOODFELLOW AFB, TX: $2,666,000
- PROVIDE ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR 1 JUSTICE PARK DRIVE FED BLDG, 1 JUSTICE PARK, HOUSTON, TX. GSA BUILDING NO....: $1,505,718
$NEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/15.
$NEE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 10/22/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024
