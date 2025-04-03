$NEE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $353,667,339 of trading volume.

$NEE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NEE:

$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

$NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,192 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NEE Government Contracts

We have seen $32,943,278 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/15.

$NEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 10/22/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

