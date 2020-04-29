NEE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $235.03, changing hands as low as $233.64 per share. NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEE's low point in its 52 week range is $174.80 per share, with $283.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.75. The NEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

