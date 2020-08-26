Nedbank anticipates paying dividend in first half of 2021 - CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nedbank NEDJ.J CEO Mike Brown said on Wednesday the lender expected to pay dividends in 2021, as long as its current economic forecasts hold and the central bank removes its request that banks halt payouts amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We would anticipate paying an ordinary dividend in the first half of 2021," he said, adding that this would also depend on its performance coming in somewhere within its current guidance range.

Like other banks hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nedbank followed guidance from the central bank to axe its dividend for the current period.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tim Cocks)

