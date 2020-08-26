World Markets

Nedbank anticipates paying dividend in first half of 2021 - CEO

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said on Wednesday the lender expected to pay dividends in 2021, as long as its current economic forecasts hold and the central bank removes its request that banks halt payouts amid the coronavirus crisis.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nedbank NEDJ.J CEO Mike Brown said on Wednesday the lender expected to pay dividends in 2021, as long as its current economic forecasts hold and the central bank removes its request that banks halt payouts amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We would anticipate paying an ordinary dividend in the first half of 2021," he said, adding that this would also depend on its performance coming in somewhere within its current guidance range.

Like other banks hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nedbank followed guidance from the central bank to axe its dividend for the current period.

